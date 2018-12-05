Czech Republic urging Russia to comply with INF-T treaty

The Czech Republic has joined NATO member states in urging Russia to comply with the terms of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said the Czech Republic fully understands the US decision to abandon the pact if Russia does not start complying with the treaty within 60 days.

The Czech Republic considers the INF-T treaty important for Euro-Atlantic security as it has eliminated a dangerous and destabilising category of carriers of nuclear and conventional weapons. Should it be abandoned, the responsibility will lie entirely with Russia, the Czech foreign minister noted.