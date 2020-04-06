Czech Republic to treat six COVID 19 patients from France

The Czech Republic will treat six COVID-19 patients from France at the university hospital in Brno to help alleviate pressure on the French medical system, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Sunday.

“France turned to us with a request for help and thanks to sufficient capacity we were able to satisfy them” the prime minister told Czech Television.

He said several hospitals had responded positively to the request and the government had offered to treat 14 patients altogether. All are in a serious condition and require intensive care.