Czech Republic to shift focus on local COVID-19 outbreaks instead of statewide measures

Tom McEnchroe
07-05-2020
The Czech Republic’s shift towards smart quarantine is a key project and will enable the country to end its statewide measures, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday. Instead, focus is to be shifted to local outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus, based around swift detection and isolation of infected citizens.

To boost the effectiveness of smart quarantine, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch urged Czechs to download the app eRouška, which creates so-called “memory maps” based on mobile phone tracking and identifies high risk areas.

 
 
 
 
