Czech Republic to send more humanitarian aid to China

The Czech Republic is to send an army plane with over 7 tons of humanitarian aid to China to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček told journalists on Monday. According to the Foreign Ministry, which is coordinating the effort, the aid should be sent at the end of the month.

It will be the second big aid consignment from this country. On Monday the Czech Republic sent 4.5 tonnes of medical equipment,including facemasks, respirators, latex gloves, disinfectants and protective medical uniforms to Vienna where it will be put on a plane to China together with aid from other EU member states.