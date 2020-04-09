Broadcast Archive

Czech Republic to send CZK 25 million in humanitarian aid to selected coronavirus affected states

Tom McEnchroe
09-04-2020
Medical equipment worth a total of CZK 25 million will be sent to a select number of states including Georgia, Cambodia, Moldova and Ukraine, the Czech government agreed on Thursday, according to Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček’s Twitter account.

The minister said Czech companies and know-how would be used as part of the aid package which seeks to help in the fight against COVID-19.

 
 
