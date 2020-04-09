Czech Republic to send CZK 25 million in humanitarian aid to selected coronavirus affected states

Medical equipment worth a total of CZK 25 million will be sent to a select number of states including Georgia, Cambodia, Moldova and Ukraine, the Czech government agreed on Thursday, according to Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček’s Twitter account.
The minister said Czech companies and know-how would be used as part of the aid package which seeks to help in the fight against COVID-19.
