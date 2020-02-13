Czech Republic to send 4.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid to China

The Czech Republic is to send 4.5 tonnes of medical equipment worth over three million crowns to China to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic currently afflicting the country, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The humanitarian aid, including facemasks, respirators, latex gloves, disinfectants and protective medical uniforms, will be sent to China on Monday on a plane from Vienna, paid for by the European Union.

The Czech Republic will also provide financial aid amounting to six million crowns, which will be distributed through the World Health Organisation.