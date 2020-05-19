Czech Republic to open vast majority of border crossings next Tuesday

The Czech Republic plans to open the vast majority of its border crossings on May 26, the minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, said on Tuesday. Mr. Hamáček said the current fixed border checks would give way to random checks carried out by the police at some distance from the border.

Virtually all border crossings with the exception of ones on hiking trails will reopen, the minister said.

Mr. Hamáček had previously said that the presentation of a negative Covid-19 test would still be required of anybody entering the country.