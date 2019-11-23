Czech Republic to donate CZK 50 million in aid by end of year

The Czech Republic is planning to donate CZK 50 million in international humanitarian aid by the end of this year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposal should be discussed by the cabinet on Monday.
One-fifth of the funding is slated for an International Committee of the Red Cross medical aid programme in Eastern Ukraine. Two-fifths is intended for the UNHCR’s work with migration in Zambia and the remainder should go to the UNDRR, which focuses on disaster reduction.
