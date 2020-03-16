Czech Republic to designate two specialised hospitals for treatment of patients with COVID-19

The Czech Republic will designate two hospitals to specialise in treating patients with severe cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection. It is likely that one will be in Prague and the other in the Moravian city of Brno, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said at a press briefing on Sunday night.
These hospitals will be outfitted with special lung ventilation equipment for patients.
