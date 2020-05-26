Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to start free-travel zone Wednesday

From Wednesday it will be possible for Czechs, Slovaks and Hungarians to travel freely between the three states without a negative Covid-19 test, provided they return to their country within 48 hours. The news was announced by Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, on Tuesday.

Mr. Petříček said he had also been in touch with his Austrian counterpart to discuss a similar relaxation on the Czech-Austrian frontier.

The new regime at the border between the Czech Republic and Slovakia was agreed between the two countries’ prime ministers, Andrej Babiš and Igor Matovič, on Monday.