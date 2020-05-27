Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary partially open mutual borders

From Wednesday it is possible for people from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to travel freely between the three states without a negative Covid-19 test or needing to go into quarantine, provided that they return to their own country within 48 hours. The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, has described this as a half-step toward the full opening of the frontiers between the states.

Mr. Petříček said his country’s citizens could receive confirmation of their time of entry onto Slovak territory; they could then use this to prove their return to the Czech Republic was within 48 hours.

The Czech foreign policy chief has discussed a similar system with Austria but it is as yet cool on the idea.