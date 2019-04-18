Czech Republic slides further down on press freedom index

The Czech Republic has slid further down the press freedom index published by the non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders.

On a list on 180 countries, the Czech Republic now ranks 40th on the ladder, down from 34th the previous year.

In the press freedom index for 2014 the country ranked 12th in the world.

The US has also seen a marked slide and now ranks 48th, while press freedom is thriving in Norway, Finland, Sweden and The Netherlands.

Bottom of the ladder are North Korea and Eritrea.