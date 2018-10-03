Czech Republic sending aid to help victims of natural disaster in Indonesia

The Czech Republic is sending 10 million crowns worth of aid to help victims of the earthquake and tsunami that recently hit Indonesia, Deputy Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said. Dispatching monetary aid above that amount must be approved by the Czech government.
The funds will be sent to Indonesia via local branches of humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross. According to Mr Petříček, the Czech Republic also wants to help rebuild the hardest-hit areas.
