Czech Republic relaxes forced closure of non-essential shops

The Czech government has taken a further step in loosening its measures aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, allowing certain non-essential stores to open from Thursday morning provided that they adhere to strict hygienic measures.

DIY retailers, ironmongers and bicycle shops can now sell wares to the wider public. However, visitors are required to keep a 2 meter distance between each other and disinfectants need to be available to them on the spot. Aside from face masks, staff are also required to wear gloves.

A special expert team will discuss further openings of some shops, such as book stores, during the Easter period, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček announced on Wednesday.