Czech Republic ready to help Indonesia in wake of tsunami

The Czech Foreign Ministry is ascertaining how best to help Indonesia in the wake of a devastating earthquake and tsunami which hit the island of Sulawesi on Friday.

EU member states are currently coordinating their aid to the region with the help of local authorities.

The options are financial aid, humanitarian aid or sending rescue teams. A meeting of diplomats from EU member states is taking place on Monday.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry a Czech national who was hit by the tsunami is reported to be uninjured and has been flown to Makasar. All other Czech tourists in the region are reported to be safe.

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday followed by a massive tsunami, which killed more than 830 people. Hundreds are reported injured and tens of thousands have been displaced.