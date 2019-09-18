Czech Republic ranks 24th in world in quality of life survey

The Czech Republic ranks 24th out of 149 states in terms of quality of life, according to a survey conducted by consultants Deloitte in cooperation with the non-profit Social Progress Imperative. The country climbed two places compared to last year’s Social Progress, even though it received fewer points than in 2018.

The Czech Republic made most progress in economic indicators. It finished ahead of the USA in the survey, in which Norway ranked first, followed by Denmark and Switzerland.