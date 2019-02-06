Czech Republic plans to create orphanage in Syria

The Czech Republic plans to build a centre for orphanages in Syria, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Czech Television after a meeting with representatives of the Syrian branch of the Red Crescent. The facility will at first have a capacity of 50 but will later be expanded, he said. A special foundation will be set up to run the orphanage and will seek to acquire funding from donors.

Last year Christian Democrat MEP advocated for 50 Syrian orphans being brought from Greece to the Czech Republic, a proposal Mr. Babiš described as nonsensical. He has been a consistent opponent of accepting refugees on Czech territory.