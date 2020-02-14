Czech Republic offers to speak out on Israel’s behalf at the ICC

The Czech Republic and Germany have both offered to speak out on Israel’s behalf at the International Criminal Court, which is currently weighing whether to open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Gaza and the West Bank, the Times of Israel reported.

Both Prague and Berlin have submitted requests to become an amicus curiae — a “friend of the court” who is not a party to the case but wants to offer its views. The deadline for states to submit legal opinions expires Friday.

Both countries are expected to submit written legal opinion positing that The Hague does not have jurisdiction to investigate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Other states, including Australia, Canada and Hungary, have taken Israel’s side in the debate over jurisdiction, but have not asked to submit written legal opinions to the court.