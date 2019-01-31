Czech Republic net beneficiary of CZK 45.3 billion in EU funds in 2017

The Czech Republic obtained CZK 45.3 billion more from the coffers of the European Union last year than it put in, according to figures released on Thursday by the Ministry of Finance. The difference in 2017 was CZK 56 billion.

Ministry officials said the gap had decreased partly because of higher Czech contributions to the EU and partly because a rise in the use of EU funds for the 2014 to 2020 period had not offset a decline in EU budget revenues in the previous seven-year period.

The Czech Republic has been a net beneficiary of EU funds every year since it joined the bloc in 2004.