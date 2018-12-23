Czech Republic may push for delay in ending daylight saving time

The Czech Republic may follow Austria’s lead in pushing for an end to daylight saving time in Europe being delayed until April 2021. Czech senators have been discussing a European Union directive under which the change would come in at the start of April next year.

Jan Kněžínek, a member of the ANO senators group, told the Czech News Agency that the Czech Republic was likely to follow the lead of Austria, which currently holds the presidency of the EU.

Czech senators say ending daylight saving time in 2019 is unrealistic in view of the impact it will have on national regulations and argue for coordinating Prague’s approach with those of neighbouring states.

However, the Czech government has said it wants to maintain winter time all year round but Germany is in favour of summer time.