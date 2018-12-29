Czech Republic likely to have balanced budget in 2018

The country’s public finances are shaping up better than expected and the Czech Republic is heading for a balanced budget in 2018, Finance Minister Alena Schillerová told journalists on Friday.

Originally the budget was approved with a projected deficit of 50 billion crowns. The minister said this was largely due to a better collection of taxes, following a series of measures to fight tax evasion.

Minister Schillerová said she would have the exact figures on January 3rd.

The opposition has criticized the huge discrepancy between the government’s fiscal plans and the reality.