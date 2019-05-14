Czech Republic lacking around 100,000 blood donors

Ian Willoughby
14-05-2019
The Czech Republic is lacking around 100,000 blood donors, iDnes.cz reported on Tuesday. While existing donors are getting older, fewer new ones are coming forward every year, the news site said. Experts say commercial blood donation has also been contributing to the problem.

Transfusion centres say that the biggest shortage of blood occurs in the summer months, when the number of accidents increases at the same time as many donors are away.

 
 
