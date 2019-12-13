Czech Republic joins EU agreement on carbon neutrality

EU leaders, including Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, reached an agreement on climate change during a summit in Brussels on Thursday evening.
The heads of state backed plans for the 28-nation bloc to become carbon neutral by 2050, with the exception of coal-reliant Poland. The target is part of a plan to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent.
The Czech Republic, which also raised objections to the 2050 carbon neutrality goal, only agreed to the deal after assurances were made for member states to use nuclear energy to reduce emissions.
