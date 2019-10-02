Czech Republic hosting Visegrad summit

The presidents of the Visegrad Group states (the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary)are to meet at Lany chateau near Prague on Wednesday for a two day summit focusing on regional cooperation and EU matters.
On Thursday they will be joined by the presidents of Slovenia and Serbia for talks aimed at strengthening cooperation with the Western Balkans.
According to the Office of the President, the Visegrad summit, which is being held under the Czech presidency, will focus on the new constellation in the EU post-Brexit in light of the fact that the Visegrad Group will lose a strong ally in Great Britain, and a debate on the countries’ common goals in the European Union.
Post-apocalyptic skyscraper, co-designed by David Černý, set to be country’s tallest building
How I became a Czech citizen
Czech festival honours ‘Good King’ Wenceslas, patron saint of beer (and Bohemia)
Prague to buy dozens of intersections to improve traffic flow in the city
Czech Radio survey: The life of the wealthy upper middle class