Czech Republic hosting Visegrad summit

The presidents of the Visegrad Group states (the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary)are to meet at Lany chateau near Prague on Wednesday for a two day summit focusing on regional cooperation and EU matters.

On Thursday they will be joined by the presidents of Slovenia and Serbia for talks aimed at strengthening cooperation with the Western Balkans.

According to the Office of the President, the Visegrad summit, which is being held under the Czech presidency, will focus on the new constellation in the EU post-Brexit in light of the fact that the Visegrad Group will lose a strong ally in Great Britain, and a debate on the countries’ common goals in the European Union.