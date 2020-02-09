Czech Republic has two nominations in the Oscars

The Czech Republic has two nominations in this year’s Academy Awards.

The puppet stop-motion movie Dcera (Daughter), created by FAMU student Daria Kashcheeva is nominated for an Oscar in the category “best animated short“ and Czech set decorator Nora Sopková has an Oscar nomination for her work on the World War II Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit by New Zealand-born writer-director Taika Waititi.

Dcera has already collected a number of awards, most recently the Short Film Jury Award for Animation at the Sundance Film Festival.

Critics applaud Ms Kashcheeva’s original use of hand-held camera movement, inspired by live-action and documentary films.