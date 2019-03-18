Czech Republic has highest number of job vacancies in EU

The Czech Republic has the highest number of vacancies in the European Union, according to Eurostat data.

In the fourth quarter of 2018 the ratio of vacancies to the overall number of jobs in the EU rose from 2.2 to 2.3 percent.

In the Czech Republic it rose by 0.1 percentage point to six percent, the highest figure in the EU. Second in line was Belgium and Germany with 3.4 percent, followed by Austria with 3.1 percent.