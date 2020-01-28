Czech Republic has highest incidence of kidney cancer in world

The Czech Republic has the highest per capita incidence of kidney cancer of any country in the world, the news website iDnes.cz reported, citing the League Against Cancer, which is focusing on that form of the disease in its campaigning this year. The renal cancer rate in the Czech Republic is twice the average rate for the European Union. There is also a relatively high incidence of it in neighbouring Bavaria.

Around 2,000 people are diagnosed with kidney cancer in the Czech Republic every year, with around 800 dying of it annually.