Czech Republic has first coronavirus-related death

Czech doctors reported the first coronavirus-related death on Sunday. The first victim was a 95-year-old man who had other serious health problems.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic reached 1120 on Sunday, after an increase of 158 cases on Saturday. Friday saw 124 new cases, the biggest increase -205 cases – was registered on Thursday.

Seventy-four people are hospitalized, eleven are on ventilators, seven patients are in “very serious to critical condition”. Over 15,580 tests have been conducted to date. Six people have fully recovered from COVID-19.