Czech Republic has fifth largest increase in HIV cases in eight-year-period

The Czech Republic has the fifth largest increase in HIV cases in the period between 2010 and 2018, according to the results of a study published by Politico. It is an increase of 128 percent.

The Philippines top the ladder (203 percent), followed by Egypt (196 percent) and Madagascar (193 percent). Slovakia placed sixth with a 106 percent increase.

According to the National Reference Laboratory for HIV/AIDS there are currently 3,488 persons registered HIV positive in the Czech Republic, of which 3010 are men. 653 persons have developed full-blown AIDS and 307 have died of AIDS.

121 new HIV cases were registered in the Czech Republic in the first 6 months of this year.