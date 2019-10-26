Czech Republic has fifth largest increase in HIV cases in eight-year-period

The Czech Republic has the fifth largest increase in HIV cases in the period between 2010 and 2018, according to the results of a study published by Politico. It is an increase of 128 percent.
The Philippines top the ladder (203 percent), followed by Egypt (196 percent) and Madagascar (193 percent). Slovakia placed sixth with a 106 percent increase.
According to the National Reference Laboratory for HIV/AIDS there are currently 3,488 persons registered HIV positive in the Czech Republic, of which 3010 are men. 653 persons have developed full-blown AIDS and 307 have died of AIDS.
121 new HIV cases were registered in the Czech Republic in the first 6 months of this year.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home