Czech Republic had the lowest unemployment rate in EU in 2017

The Czech Republic had the lowest unemployment rate in the EU in 2017, according to the Statistical Yearbook, released by the Czech Statistical office on Thursday.
In 2017, the Czech Republic had an average 2.9 unemployment rate, compared with EU average of 7.6 percent. The Czech Republic was followed by Germany with 3.8 percent, while Greece was placed at the other end of the scale with 21.5 percent.
