Czech Republic getting regular deliveries of medical supplies from China

The Czech Republic should get regular deliveries of medical supplies from China over the next six weeks to help tide over its needs in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček said on Friday.

A plane carrying 1.1 million respirators arrived in the country on Friday morning and two more planeloads are due to arrive on Saturday.

The first deliveries are already being distributed to the regions which are desperately short of respirators and facemasks.