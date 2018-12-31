Czech Republic gets excellent credit rating

The Czech Republic has maintained an excellent credit rating in the past year, getting some of the best ratings in Central and Eastern Europe from key international rating agencies.

Standard & Poor’s gives the country an AA for local currency and AA- for foreign currency, with a stable outlook. Moody's credit rating for the Czech Republic is at A1 with a positive outlook.

The agencies looked positively at the shape of public finances, the declining outlook for public debt, low unemployment and sound economic growth. This year’s credit ratings for the Czech Republic are the best since 1993.