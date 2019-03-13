Czech Republic first country to eradicate African swine fever

The Czech Republic is now officially regarded as having eradicated African swine fever, transmitted by wild boars, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
State Veterinary Administration spokesman Petr Vorlíček said this makes the Czech Republic the first country in the world so far to have eradicated the disease on its territory.
However, the disease continues to spread in Europe, including in neighbouring Poland, so the risk of in being reintroduced is high.
