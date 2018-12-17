Czech Republic EU’s biggest toy exporter

The Czech Republic is Europe’s biggest exporter of toys, suggests an analysis carried out by UniCredit bank. Czech production of toys last year amounted to a total of 51.6 billion crowns.

The Czech Republic, along with Slovakia, has been the fastest growing toy exporter in the EU since 2004. The growth is fuelled mainly by production of LEGO brick sets, which had been gradually moved to the country. LEGO, along with dolls and miniature models, belong the most exported items.