Czech Republic ends compulsory testing of Polish beef

The Czech Republic has ended blanket checks on beef imported from Poland. The change means that companies accepting deliveries of beef from Poland are no longer required to carry out tests for salmonella. The Czech Ministry of Agriculture said Poland had provided guarantees that it had done all it could to prevent meat from cattle unfit for human consumption from reaching the market.
Earlier this year bad Polish meat ended up in 11 other countries, including the Czech Republic. Despite the end of mandatory testing Czech state veterinarians will maintain an increased level of controls on meat imports.
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
“The English don’t do it that way”: three generations of a Prague family in London
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
DNA test traces direct descendants of Great Moravian noblemen
Respekt: Czech intelligence uncovered Russian hackers using IT company front