Czech Republic edging closer to flu epidemic

Ian Willoughby
18-01-2020
The Czech Republic is edging ever closer to an influenza epidemic, with a rise of almost 7 percent recorded compared to the previous week, Czech Television reported. At present 1,122 people out of every 100,000 inhabitants have been recorded as having flu symptoms by doctors – an epidemic is declared if the figure passes 1,500.

A particularly high incidence of the illness has been regarded among elementary school children, with a 24 percent increase in recorded flu cases among them this week.

 
 
