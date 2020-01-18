Czech Republic edging closer to flu epidemic

The Czech Republic is edging ever closer to an influenza epidemic, with a rise of almost 7 percent recorded compared to the previous week, Czech Television reported. At present 1,122 people out of every 100,000 inhabitants have been recorded as having flu symptoms by doctors – an epidemic is declared if the figure passes 1,500.
A particularly high incidence of the illness has been regarded among elementary school children, with a 24 percent increase in recorded flu cases among them this week.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
‘The fat lady sings’: Prague’s State Opera marks restoration to former glory with gala concert
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal