Czech Republic could increase its NATO budget contributions

The Czech Republic’s contribution to the NATO budget could increase by CZK 43.9 billion starting from 2021. The payment rise will be discussed by the government on Monday, Jakub Fajnor from the Defence Ministry Press Department told the Czech News Agency.

The increased contribution is based around last year’s London Summit meeting between NATO member states, where the allies agreed to raise the portion of money paid by European members while decreasing payments made by the United States.

The Czech Republic currently contributes just under 1 percent of the total NATO budget. If the expected rise were put in place, this contribution would rise to 1.0558 percent from 2021. Most of the extra money would come from the Ministry of Defence, while a further CZK 5 million would be contributed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.