Czech Republic celebrates Veterans’ Day

The Czech Army is commemorating Veterans’ Day on Monday with ceremonies throughout the country honouring those who have served in uniform, with some making the ultimate sacrifice.

The main event, which includes a wreath-laying ceremony, is to be held at the National Memorial on Vítkov Hill in Prague. On Náměstí míru square, the Czech Army is also exhibiting helicopters and other military equipment.

Deputy Minister of Defence Kateřina Blážková is to bestow honours on eight personalities, including soldiers in active service, veterans, and those who fought for national liberation, several in memoriam.