The speaker of the Czech Senate, Miloš Vystrčil, says if China tells the Czech Republic and its upper house how to behave this will increase the likelihood of him visiting Taiwan, adding that his country cannot be a lackey. He made these comments after a meeting with President Vystrčil Zeman on Tuesday. Mr. Vystrčil said the head of state had told him that a mission to Taiwan would not contribute to the Czech economy.

In January the Chinese Embassy in Prague warned Mr. Vystrčil’s late predecessor, Jaroslav Kubera, not to go through with a planned visit to Taiwan. Mr. Vystrčil said this constituted unacceptable interference in Czech internal affairs.