Czech Republic bracing for wind storm Sabine

The Czech Republic is bracing for gale-force winds in the coming hours. Storm Sabine is expected to hit the Czech Republic on Sunday evening with winds of up to 125 km per hour in the mountain regions.

The wind warning, from 6pm on Sunday to Tuesday evening, concerns all regions in Bohemia and parts of Moravia and Silesia where high winds may damage roofs, topple trees and bring down power lines. Emergency services and energy providers are on standby.