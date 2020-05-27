Czech Republic asks Poland to reopen further border crossings

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has asked Poland to consider opening further border crossings in the Liberec and Hradec Kralove regions after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Mr Czaputowicz asked that the Czech Republic allow transit for Polish workers through Czech territory into other countries. The Czech foreign minister said he will discuss the request at the next government meeting.
