Czech Republic applies for conciliation procedure over EU sanctions

The Czech Republic has applied for a conciliation procedure in connection with EU sanctions for errors in distributing agricultural subsidies.

According to Czech Radio, the sanctions concern EU funds distributed between 2015 and 2017 and stem from an audit conducted three years ago.

The European Commission wants the Czech Republic to return 1.16 billion crowns which was not used for the purpose for which it was granted.

According to the European Commission, the control mechanisms in the Czech Republic are inadequate in this respect.

The Ministry of Agriculture disagrees with the outcome of the audit and wants an independent body to review the case.