Czech Republic and Slovakia to cooperate in modernizing their armies

Daniela Lazarová
17-09-2018
The Czech Republic and Slovakia want to cooperate in modernizing their armed forces, the prime ministers of the two countries said after a joint session of their governments on Monday.

Although both need to acquire some military hardware from foreign firms, in some cases they could support domestic production by buying from each other.

The two countries officials agreed they would inform each other about prepared military tenders and the countries’ defense ministers and army officials are due to meet in October to settle the details.

