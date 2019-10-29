Czech Republic 41st on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking for 2019

The Czech Republic has placed 41st on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking for 2019. New Zealand topped the list, followed by Singapore and Hong Kong.
A country’s performance is judged on a variety of factors, and a higher ranking indicates better, usually simpler, regulations for businesses and stronger protections of property rights.
The Czech Republic excelled in conditions for foreign trade but did poorly as concerns excessive bureaucracy in starting a business and in gaining a construction permit where it placed 134th and 157th respectively.
