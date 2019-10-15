Czech Republic 21st among EU states in gender equality

The Czech Republic is 21st among European Union states when it comes to ensuring equal opportunities and conditions for women and men, according to this year’s Gender Equality Index. The country has fallen four places compared to the 2005 edition of the index, which is produced by the European Institute for Gender Equality.
The survey found that the Czech Republic was particularly poor when it came to women’s participation in decision making. It also fares badly in segregation in the labour market and education.
