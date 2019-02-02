Czech religious orders celebrate World Day of Consecrated Life

Men and women from Czech religious orders joined millions of others the world over in celebrating the 23rd World Day of Consecrated Life traditionally marked on February 2nd.

The event is not just a celebration of consecrated life within these communities but an opportunity to deepen public understanding of people with a vocation and increase awareness of what life is like in a religious order. Pope Francis traditionally celebrates the event with a mass in St Peter’s Basilica.

There are close to 100 religious orders in the Czech Republic, 63 for women, 31 for men.