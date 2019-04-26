Czech rectors ask people to vote for pro-EU parties

The Czech Conference of Rectors has appealed for people to vote in the European elections and to cast their ballot in favour of pro-EU parties.

The rectors of the country’s leading universities say that the outcome of the European elections may significantly influence the development of the Czech Republic.

They point out how beneficial the country’s membership in the EU has been for the young generation in terms of funding for universities and the Erasmus student exchange program thanks to which 61,000 Czech students got the opportunity to study abroad.