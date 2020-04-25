Czech Railways to restart service from Sunday

Czech Railways (České dráhy) has announced it will be reinstating four connections starting Sunday. These are the lines from Prague to Břeclav, Cheb, Karlovy Vary and Valachia. Further connections will be restarted depending on public demand, the largest Czech rail company informed in a Friday press release.
The move follows a government announced easing of coronavirus counter-measures as the number of cases has been falling in recent days.
