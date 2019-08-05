Czech Railways to pay hefty fine for abuse of dominant position

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2019
The state-owned provider Czech Railways will have to pay a hefty fine for allegedly abusing its dominant position on the market in freight transport in the years between 2005 and 2014.

According to the Czech anti-monopoly office by its behaviour, the company violated both Czech and European competition laws.

However following an appeal, it reduced the original fine from 368 million crowns to 274 million crowns for the transgression.

The decision is now legally binding and Czech Railways has no further means of appeal.

Photo: Tomáš Jelen / Czech Radio

