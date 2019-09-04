Czech railways to install cameras at crossings in wake of deaths, impose fines

The Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC) plans to install a new CCTV system at selected railway crossings in a bid to reduce traffic fatalities. Drivers filmed making dangerous crossings will face fines, the Administration said.

The move comes following a spate of lethal train accidents involving motorists this summer. More than 740 collisions and other extraordinary events were recorded on the Czech rail network from January through end July. Those crashes left 130 people dead.

Apart from looking to encourage responsible driving at railway crossings, plans are also afoot to install barriers at most of the country’s first-class roads by 2023.